A fire outbreak at Angola in Accra Newtown near the Mallam Atta Market in the Ayawaso North District of the Greater Accra region has destroyed about 10 rooms.

Scores of people have been rendered homeless following the outbreak whose cause is yet to be established.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

A member of the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Alex King Nartey said four tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

ADO1 Nartey told Accra-based Citi News accessibility to the location was a challenge, hence they called for extra reinforcement Abelemkpe, Flagstaff House, and headquarters.

He said firefighters also had a tough time due to the discovery of naked wires and had to reach out to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power to the area.

“The problem was that there was still electricity passing through the area, making firefighting difficult. And with a place like this, we realized that the wiring, they could even see naked wire passing through, so if our men had made a mistake by applying water on these naked wires, it could have been life-threatening. So we had to rely on ECG to cut power supply to the area,” he narrated.

He said firefighters worked tirelessly to curb the fire from spreading to other areas.

ADO1 Nartey further called on Assemblies to prioritise establishment of Fire Service Stations, adding fire tenders had to come from far places because the assembly didn’t have resources.