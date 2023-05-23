The timely intervention of the police at Berekum in the Bono region saved a-24-year-old driver from a mob attack.

The angry mob nearly lynched the suspect, Christopher Kyeremeh, when he (suspect) crashed into three tricycles with an unregistered Toyota Camry he was driving, killing one person instantly, and injuring six others.

However, when the Police arrived at the scene, the mob had already set the Camry ablaze and subjected the suspect to severe beatings.

According to a reliable Police source, the incident happened around 0900 hours on Sunday, May 21, 2023, and the body of the deceased, one Gloria Owusu, 17 years, had since been deposited at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital for perseveration and autopsy.

The other six victims are on admission, receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on condition of anonymity that the suspect was arraigned before the Berekum Magistrate Court on Monday, May 22, 2023, and he had since been remanded in prison custody to reappear till June 2, 2023.

ALSO