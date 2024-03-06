A devastating fire has ravaged through a house, reducing it to ashes at Appia Nkwanta in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The fire incident reportedly occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday.

The intense inferno is said to have lasted over four hours and properties worth millions of cedis completely destroyed.

When personnel from the Fomena Fire Station arrived at the scene at about 1:am on Wednesday, nothing could be salvaged as occupants watched on helplessly.

One person according to the Assembly member, Andrew Tetteh sustained burns and is receiving treatment.

Mr Tetteh told Adom News the cause of the fire remains unknown but investigation has commenced.

