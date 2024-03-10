Former President John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suggested that although honesty is a great virtue, his decision to be honest about every struggle the country was facing under his tenure may have been one of the major challenges of his government.

Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of elected officials being forthright with the electorate to build trust and credibility.

He expressed concerns about the current government’s lack of transparency, particularly regarding the recent power challenges, suggesting that they may be withholding information from the public.

“I was brought up to tell the truth at all times so when I was President, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana and what we were trying to do about it. I think my honesty was one of the major problems I had because I didn’t think that I should fool my people”, he said.

Former President Mahama reiterated his stance, stating, “Unfortunately, others have different intentions.”

He maintained his assertion that the current government is withholding crucial information from the public, citing recent developments in the power sector as evidence.

“We know that they are shedding the load, they have a problem with generation. Some generation assets are down, they have a problem with paying for gas. Every day they are shedding between 280 and 480 megawatts of power but they will not give us a timetable because that is what Ghanaians know as dumsor”, he said.

“We must not only hold to account the government that has gone out. We must also hold to account our own people who go wrong while we are in government,” he added.

