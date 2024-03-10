The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sent a delegation to honor the founder of Divine Word International Ministries (DWIM) and Divine Prayer, Bishop Adonteng Boateng, in Virginia, USA, for his humanitarian work for humanity.



This was done during the 67th Independence Day gala in Virginia, which was organized by the Virginia City national council of Ghanaians in collaboration with Ghana Mission New York on the theme of restoring, reclaiming, and rebuilding Akosombo flood victims areas.



According to him, it is a blessing to be from Ghana and our founders must be commended for making Ghana the star of Africa, especially with all the resources God has blessed us with.



He explained that, looking at the tragedy that happened in the Volta region due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam, it is sad that we are begging for alms from other nations.



He called on all Ghanaians in the diaspora to come together to develop Ghana to be the Europe of Africa.



Otumfuo Twafohene, Baffour Opoku Agyeman, on behalf of the Asantehene thanked Bishop Adonten Boateng for his good works.



Bishop Adonteng Boateng was elated by the gesture and expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo and the Ghanaian society in Virginia for the wonderful gesture towards his little love and passion for humanity.