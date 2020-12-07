President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all agents and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain vigilant as the votes are being counted.

Counting of the ballots has started after polls closed at 5:00pm on Monday, December 7.

President Akufo-Addo in a tweet said: “Remain vigilant at all stages of the counting process. Let us protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana.”

He added: “It is time to be vigilant. Follow the counting process closely. Protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana.”