Voting at the Awutu Senya East District turned bloody when two persons were shot by unidentified suspects.

The perpetrators shot aimlessly at the crowd and parked cars and drove about in their V8 vehicle at the Step to Christ Polling Centre.

Shooting at Kasoa

It took the screams of one of the National Democratic Congress’ party agents and another electorate, who was shot in the arm, to realise the damages caused.

The party agent, who was groaning in pain, kept repeating: “I’m dying, please hospital first; every other thing is secondary matter.”

READ ON

Pregnant woman in labour stops to cast ballot [Video]

He held his bleeding hand and sought refuge in a dry gutter.

Police and military presence have been called to the scene to restore calm.

Watch video below: