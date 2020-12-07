The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, has cast her ballot in this year’s elections.

She voted at the Ridge Church Polling Station in the Klottey Korle Constituency.

She told the media after voting that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, has performed creditably well so far.

“I think the lady has been very systematic in whatever that she has been doing, she’s been telling all of us in Ghana how she is doing it. I have no complaints about that,” she said.

She added that the results of the elections could be declared within 24 hours, or at latest 36 hours, as intended by the Commission.