Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has cast her vote in Monday’s polls.

She voted with four of her sons at the La Dadekotopon constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The mother and children, all clad in white, voted at about 11:15 am at the Next Page Polling Station at Tse-Addo.

Their husband and father, John Dramani Mahama, is seeking re-election and is the main contender seeking to unseat the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama cast his vote at about 10:am at Bole in the Northern Region, after going through the COVID-19 protocols and the electoral process smoothly.