The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced that the issue with the identification of his security officer in the biometric system has been resolved.

The security guard could not find his name in the Bole Bamboi Constituency register where the presidential candidate of the NDC voted on Monday, December 7.

Mr Mahama was not happy about the development asked the Electoral Commission to sit up.

“One of my security guards, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name. We got here today and his name is not there and so I don’t know if it is a generalised problem but it is too early to make an assessment. We are waiting to find out what the presiding officer will say. We hope that they can rectify this. These are some of the little things that we kept complaining about,” Mr Mahama told the media.

However, the former president has come back to announce a new development.

He posted on his Twitter page that the issue with his security officer has been resolved and he has voted.