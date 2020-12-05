Beautiful and acclaimed most decent actress and Ghanaian female celebrity, Jackie Appiah, has stunned fans with her latest social media activity.

Miss Appiah has dropped new breathtaking photos on her Instagram page as she turns a year older today, December 5, 2020.

The gorgeous actress made bold fashion statements with one photo of her in a kente fabric and another, a red body-hugging dress.

Jackie Appiah

Beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera, she penned a wonderful message to celebrate herself.

“Birthdays are good, but my birthday is best So Happy birthday to me,” her caption read.

The photos have earned her praises and heartwarming messages on her big day.