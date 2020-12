Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM),Razak Kojo Opoku has urged Ghanaians to ignore the noice of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s.

He said the policies of President Akufo-Addo government have directly and indirectly benefited members of the NDC.

A statement signed by Mr Opoku and copied to the Ghana News Agency said policies are Free Senior High School, the Free Water and Electricity, the Planting for food and jobs and Rearing for food and jobs.

“The others are the Year of Roads, Digitalization One-Constituency-one-Ambulan, one- District-one-Factory, one-Village-one-Dam and Zongo Development Fund.

It said because of President Akufo-Addo, members of the NDC do not pay School fees for their Children at the SHS and Water Bills.