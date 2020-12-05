Founder and Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked Ghanaians to delete the thought that all celebrities are paid to endorse political parties.
According to him, it will only be apt for the public to know that some celebrities also support political parties by donating cash to them.
He revealed that on December 4, 2020, one of the A-list musicians in Ghana made a silent donation to the ruling party ahead of the December 7 elections, hence people should forgo the thought that all celebrities are paid.
He added that celebrities such as Samini, Praye, Prince David Osei, Bibi Bright among others, who have endorsed President Nana Akufo-Addo, did so with their conscience.