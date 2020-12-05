Founder and Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked Ghanaians to delete the thought that all celebrities are paid to endorse political parties.

According to him, it will only be apt for the public to know that some celebrities also support political parties by donating cash to them.

He revealed that on December 4, 2020, one of the A-list musicians in Ghana made a silent donation to the ruling party ahead of the December 7 elections, hence people should forgo the thought that all celebrities are paid.

He added that celebrities such as Samini, Praye, Prince David Osei, Bibi Bright among others, who have endorsed President Nana Akufo-Addo, did so with their conscience.

MORE:

He wrote:

When a celebrity endorses a party or candidate it is seen as a transaction. Please! Let’s not insult them! I see them donating their might every day. Yesterday, one big name came in quietly to donate cash. Respect our celebrities. At least for those supporting Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP they do so with their conscience and even cheque books and not their lawyers and managers. They are citizens not spectators. Gabby otchere-darko

Meanwhile, freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure, has reacted to the statement:

It’s interesting how Mahama had them swarming around him in 2016 and Akufo-Addo has them in 2020. In 2016, Akufo-Addo was so dry that some of us were worried when the guy who showed his manhood/boyhood on stage and was being prosecuted was allowed near the NPP candidate. I thought the image wasn’t good, but we all saw how unattractive Akufo-Addo was to the celebrities when Mahama had international ones. Only a few such as Agya Koo, whose influence had waned in favour of Lil Win, were with Akufo-Addo. Having said that, we all have to praise Samini who, after this hard work, STILL DONATES quietly to support Akufo-Addo’s campaign and not take from him. There is certainly something about incumbency that attracts celebrities like flies over cow dung and repels them in opposition. Manasseh Azuri Awuni