Ghanaians are demanding a second term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expand and further strengthen the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) Razak Kojo Opoku said, a vote for President Akufo-Addo is a vote for the completion of the One-District-One-Factory, the One-Village-One-Dam, the Ghana Card Registration, the railway infrastructure projects, the building of Kumasi International Airport, the continuation of the expansion of the economy and sustaining the peace and stability of the Country.

Others are the completion of the various road projects, continuation of the Planting for Food and Jobs policy, the Housing scheme, provision of jobs especially to the youth, provision reliable supply of electricity, prevention of dumsor and sustain the payment of teacher trainees allowance.

The rest creating enabling environment for the private sector to flourish, providing seed capital to the youth who desire to set up their own businesses, completion of building of solid institutions, systems to fight corruption, sustaining the payment of nursing trainees allowance, completion the digitization of the economy which will make Ghana a cashlite society.

It said the NPP and Ghanaians are demanding another four years with a purpose and good intentions.