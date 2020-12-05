King Faisal FC on Friday won their first Premier League game in the ongoing season.

The Greens beat Inter Allies 1-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.

Samuel Kusi climbed off the bench to score in the 84th-minute mark to give King Faisal the vital points, taking them to four points with a game in hand.

Inter Allies were the better of the two sides in the opening minutes of the game but they failed to take full advantage of their dominance and allowed the host to settle.

The two teams created a few goal-scoring chances in the first half as the tempo of the game die down before the break.

Back from recess, Inter Allies began to trade tirades in the vital area of King Faisal but the defence dealt with the situation quite well and prevented them from causing havoc.

Experienced midfielder Michael Akuffo combined effectively in the heart of the pitch with Emmanuel Maidawa and Albert Mensah.

The goal scorer, a second-half substitute, was introduced just after the break to take the place of Wadudu Yakubu and he ended up being the hero by netting the games’ only goal, five minutes from time.

King Faisal defender Pius Baffour was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ and took home products from NASCO.