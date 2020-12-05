At least four persons are feared dead with others injured in an accident involving market women on the Tamale-Bolgatanga road.

Reports indicate the accident occurred last night between Diari and Savelugu while they were travelling from Pishigu in the Karaga District.

Though the cause of the accident was not immediately known, the truck with registration number NR 7064-G is said to have veered off the road in the middle of the journey.

According to a witness, Christopher Amoako, most of the traders were trapped under bags of maize and soya beans which the truck was transporting.

ALSO READ:

The victims are said to be on admission at the Savelugu Hospital after the help of a police patrol vehicle, a pick-up and other vehicles that used the stretch at the time of the incident.