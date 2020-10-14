Two persons have been confirmed dead and others injured after a loaded kia truck rammed into traders in the Walewale market last night.

The accident occurred last night on the main hospital road in the North East region of Ghana which was overcrowded with traders fighting for gains on the market day.

The driver of the truck with registration number GR 3052-17, which was traveling to Bolga, is believed to have lost control after a brake failure and veered off into the market.

He rammed into the market women as he makes attempt to bring the car to a halt.

After the brake failed, the driver is said to have plunged the car into a gutter, damaging the car’s entire front part.

One person died instantly while three others were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where the other was confirmed dead Wednesday morning.