Rapper M.anifest says he doesn’t think it is right for parliamentarians to prioritise their life over the same people who voted them into power.

His assertion follows the government’s deployment of 200 police officers to provide security for Members of Parliament (MPs) following the death of the Mfantseman MP, who was shot dead by armed robbers.

According to the rapper, to be chosen to lead is to be a servant of the people but sadly the politicians are putting their lives ahead of the citizens.

He wrote: To be chosen to lead is to be a servant of the people. Not to prioritise your life over theirs [SIC].

