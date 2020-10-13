Singer Wendy Shay says she is determined to fight the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Gaming Commission of Ghana for banning celebrities.

According to her, she believes it forms part of her human rights to endorse alcoholic beverages and betting companies, hence she would challenge the system until she wins.

Taking to social media to reveal her plans, she urged her colleague celebs to throw their weight behind her to fight the cause in unison.

She wrote:

GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are …

Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court. Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake Up !! [SIC].

MORE:

Meanwhile, one user @Mr_CEO_kantanka, advised her not to waste her time because she will lose the case.

He said: It’s a great approach but you just waste your money, FDA and Gaming Commission is like the NRA for Ghana. I bet their first defense will be you been popular and kids look up to you so it will definitely end up influencing kids to drink.

And human rights court and children are like bread and butter if it’s the safety of children you stand tiny chance of winning.

Best way is just talk to a minister who has power to convince high people in offices.

Find more reactions below: