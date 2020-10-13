Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal’s Nations League game against Sweden on Wednesday.

The Juventus forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF).

The rest of the Portugal squad were tested on Tuesday and all returned negative results and are available for the Group A3 match in Lisbon.

The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

“The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.”