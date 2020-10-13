Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Ama Oduma Odum, has revealed that she intentionally failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The beautiful showbiz lady, who has starred in many locally-produced Ghanaian movies, made the profound revelation in an interview with Zionfelix.

According to her, her father wanted her to become a nurse or a doctor but that was not in her interest at all as she wanted to study General Arts and build a career along that line.

In line with her desire, the Kumawood actress recalled that she would perfectly attend classes when they were being taught core subjects but leave the class when it was time for elective subjects.

“I intentionally chose to fail in my WASSCE to show my father that science was not in my interest and I needed to pursue a programme other than medicine or nursing,” she said.

She graduated from Juaben Senior High School in 1997 after finding a passion for poems and drama when she was in school.