Actor-cum-politician John Dumelo has taken to Instagram to celebrate his son, John Dumelo jnr on his 2nd birthday on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He wrote:

Happy 2nd birthday son. May God guide your steps and help you grow to be a great man. Daddy loves you loads. 🙏🏿 @johnd_jnr

Meanwhile, the mother of the celebrant and wife of John Dumelo, Miss Gee also took to the digital platform to pour out sweet words to her son.

Happy birthday darling @johnd_jnr …I love you beyond words may the Almighty God continue to watch over you and protect you. Love you endlessly 🎂🎂💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 📸 @nana_gaza

More photos below: