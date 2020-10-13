John Dumelo's son celebrates second birthday
Actor-cum-politician John Dumelo has taken to Instagram to celebrate his son, John Dumelo jnr on his 2nd birthday on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He wrote:

Happy 2nd birthday son. May God guide your steps and help you grow to be a great man. Daddy loves you loads. 🙏🏿 @johnd_jnr

Happy birthday to me💙🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

Meanwhile, the mother of the celebrant and wife of John Dumelo, Miss Gee also took to the digital platform to pour out sweet words to her son.

Happy birthday darling @johnd_jnr …I love you beyond words may the Almighty God continue to watch over you and protect you. Love you endlessly 🎂🎂💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 📸 @nana_gaza

Bless you boo…happiest birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂💙💙🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @johnd_jnr

😇😇😇🎂🎂

