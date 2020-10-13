Authorities at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has finally broken silence on the alleged robbery on the school’s campus.

Videos from the campus that have hit online captured chaotic scenes following alleged attacks of students by men armed with knives and guns.

One student, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said the incident happened in the late hours of Monday.

He said about five armed robbers stormed the campus to steal valuables such as laptops, mobile phones, money, and others belonging to the students.

However, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Major(Rtd) Kofi Baah-Bentum says they suspect the alleged robbery is a prank which was well carried out.

“What I can say for now is that we have done thorough investigations and nothing of that sort happened on the UCC campus last night.

“What we suspect is that someone prank all of us and sadly they have been able to succeed we have fallen for the prank,” he said in an interview with Joy News.

Sound more convincing, he pointed out no casualties have been found per the viral reports in circulation.

“People have added all manner of stories to it saying that two people have died but we cannot find any dead body or victims of the so called robbery except for one girl who sprained her leg during the stampede and is at the university hospital,” he added.

To him, these are things that happen occasionally as it is done to the fire service and ambulance service.

“I’m sure someone posted it on the student platform that armed robbers have come around and they should take cover and they started running helter-skelter. What we should take God for is that we did not recorded any casualty in the cause of stampede,” he stated.

Listen to Major (Rtd) Baah-Bentum in the video attached above: