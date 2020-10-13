Chaotic scenes from the University of Cape Coast Campus have hit social media following alleged attacks of students by men armed with knives and guns.

According to students, over the years, they have battled issues of robbery on campus, sometimes at knifepoint .

One student, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said the incident happened in the late hours of Monday.

He said about five armed robbers stormed the campus to steal valuables such as laptops, mobile phones, money, and others belonging to the students.

Listen to the student in audio below:

READ ALSO:

He said the situation worsened with the return of continuing students to campus to write their end of semester exam following the re-opening of schools after some of the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted.

Meanwhile, some students have taken to social media to react to the incident.

Check out some of the reactions:

Very Sad….Two UCC Students Allegedly Shot To Death By Armed Robbers.#ucclivesmatters , #NoBraDay , Ghanaians , Nengi , knust , Buhari , Cape Coast , #SARSMUSTEND , Africans , #uccstudentslivesmatter , KNUST pic.twitter.com/RsjYDdEuOx — Zacknation Tv (@Zacknation_) October 13, 2020

Please if you have a friend or a sibling on UCC campus…call and find out if he or she is okay…robbery with guns on the main campus…check up on them yh. This is scary. Ucc guys follow for a follow back okay, need to know everything going on#uccstudentslivesmatter — Evebae 🇬🇭 (@sisterskollect) October 13, 2020

We start dey do morale noor like 5 mins na police dey standby thinking we’ll embark of procession but they never anticipate students being attacked at gun point #uccstudentslivesmatter — Gob3 nti na y33br3👻🤡 (@therealabed1) October 13, 2020

Ucc De3

Just after the robbery case ,we dey come rep quiz early this morning 😤😤As3m ben koraa #ucclivesmatters pic.twitter.com/SmuW3BpEh3 — ABC (@klemenht) October 13, 2020

Students of UCC are being attacked by Robbers!!! pic.twitter.com/rIMTqPScWl — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) October 13, 2020

People are scared so they’re moving back to their hostels. Being robbed at gunpoint in Lecture Theatres..that be where e reach. Stay tuned for more updates #UCC #knust #uccstudentslivesmatter#partey Cuppy pic.twitter.com/lkdrkrtRJs — YourFrameGuy❇ (@FramePlugg) October 12, 2020