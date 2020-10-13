UCC

Chaotic scenes from the University of Cape Coast Campus have hit social media following alleged attacks of students by men armed with knives and guns.

According to students, over the years, they have battled issues of robbery on campus, sometimes at knifepoint .

One student, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said the incident happened in the late hours of Monday.

He said about five armed robbers stormed the campus to steal valuables such as laptops, mobile phones, money, and others belonging to the students.

Listen to the student in audio below:

READ ALSO:

He said the situation worsened with the return of continuing students to campus to write their end of semester exam following the re-opening of schools after some of the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted.

Meanwhile, some students have taken to social media to react to the incident.

Check out some of the reactions: