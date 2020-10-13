President Akufo-Addo has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the killers of late Mfantseman MP are apprehended.

He said the murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford, “is a big blow to me and this is why I have made it known to the IGP that if nothing is done about this particular matter, what will happen will happen.”

The President said this during his visit to the bereaved family where he noted that the unfortunate occurrence is a test case for IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh.

Mr Quansah Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

Nana Akufo-Addo announced that government will assume the responsibility of catering for the widow and her children.

He added that the family will also be supported in giving the late MP a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, the IGP has placed a ¢20,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of the late MP.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Police Service and signed by Supt. of Police, Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman, the Service said the money will only be given for credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.