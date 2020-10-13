President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add has said he had a plan of making the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfansteman, Ekow Quansah Hayford a minister in his next government if he wins this year’s elections.



President Nana Akufo-Addo described the late lawmaker as a hard working member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who served his party well. He said this when he visited the family of the late MP in Manksesim on Monday October 12.



Mr Akufo-Addo assured the family and the entire nation that the Police will investigate this matter and apprehend the perpetrators.

He added “Ekow Quansah Hayford was a very hard working member of parliament, I had planned to make him a minister in my next government if I win the upcoming elections but unfortunately this development has come in.



“I will take care of the family, especially the window and children, as well am still remains president in this nation. “Due to his hard work I had had to stop whatever Iwas doing to visit the family to console you. I promise I will be present during his funeral as well”.

