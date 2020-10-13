Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has given his teeming fans something to drool over after he posted a lovely photo of his wife on social media.

The actor took time off his busy schedule to crush on his wife as he posts her picture online and admires her beauty all over again.

Mr Anang’s wife appeared to be on her way to work or town when the photo was taken.

The actor could not help but drool over his wife’s exceptional beauty and also gushed over the fact that his wife was in glasses.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Anang was seen seated in a car as she takes the picture which looked more like a selfie.

After posting the pretty photo of his beloved wife, the ‘Things We Do For Love’ actor captioned it: “Crushing on your short hair & glasses girlfriend Have a fruitful week @elom_anang.”

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to also gush over the pretty wife of the actor.