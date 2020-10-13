A traveler, believed to be in his 50s, who left Ho in the Volta Region to Kara in Togo for treatment, has slumped and died.

The sad incident occurred at Tatale in the Northern Region Tuesday morning when the now deceased was in the station waiting for a vehicle to continue his journey

According to a witness, they noticed the man was feeling discomfort and when asked he told them he was ill and traveling to a treatment centre but only stopped at Tatale to pass the night.

A security officer also told Adom News he complained of stomach ache and asked for a toilet facility.

The officer volunteered to direct him, but along the way, he stopped to sit while complaining of severe dizziness.

The man on duty, who could not sit by him, returned to his post only to be called minutes later that his guest had slumped and was unresponsive.

A quick call was made to the ambulance service who confirmed him dead and transported him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Tatale Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy and identification.