Ho Municipal Police Directorate investigations have revealed that the alleged kidnapping incident at Area 52, a suburb in the Municipality, is a hoax and a ‘cooked’ story by the victim and his friend.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alexander Yeboah, in-charge of the Command, on Tuesday said the two carefully planned the purported incident to outwit being punished for staying out to play.

The alleged victim, a 14-year-old Junior High School pupil and his accomplice, a 12-year-old, hatched the plan to court sympathy and avoid punishment at home after the victim left home on a play adventure on Friday at about 09:30 hours and only returned after 16:30 hours.

He said the victim confessed to the Police investigation team he connived with his friend to stage the story.

Mr Yeboah said since the victims in the matter are juveniles, the Police would review a corresponding punishment for such incidents while holding them.

Meanwhile, residents of the Municipality are calling for stringent punishment for the duo to serve as a deterrent to others.

Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, described the development as “wicked wizardry.”