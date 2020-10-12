Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Mamprusi Assembly in the North East Region, said he escaped a targeted robbery attack.

Aremeyaw Somo Lucky said this was because security personnel had to open fire to repel a group of armed robbers who attempted to block his convoy.

The incident happened on Sunday night while the MCE was traveling to communities disburse money to victims of recent floods in the region.

The MCE, confirming the incident to JoyNews, said the attack occurred at a location between Zaksilary and Nasi where the attackers had mounted roadblocks and laid siege awaiting the arrival of his convoy.

He said his was saved after the gunmen mistook an approaching motorcycle as part of his convoy and opened fire on the riders.

Somo Lucky said two persons were on the motorbike and one of them suffered gunshots injuries.

He narrated that, it was these men who signaled his convoy to stop and informed him of the operation a few meters away from the location where the robbers had blocked.

“I called for the police patrol. When we got to Zaksilary, they waited they were not getting us. So two motorbikes were passing and they shot at one. He got to Zaksilary and told us that we should not move. So quickly the police patrol moved in there and chanced them off,” he told JoyNews.

He further explained that; “I think I was the target because they wanted the money. But I knew that my security was important so I had to go with the police,” he said.

The West Mamprusi municipality until recently has been known to be a robbery hotspot with armed gangs capitalizing on poor road networks in the area to attack the targets and escape capture

The MCE is, therefore, calling on the interior ministry as a matter of urgency provide a vehicle to the police to intensify patrols as he anticipates more robbery attacks in the coming days.