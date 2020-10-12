Ghanaian music duo, Keche took their turn on the prestigious musical show on Joy Prime, Joy Prime Presents Saturday night and electrified their audience with carefully selected hit songs from their collection.

Keche

They were no doubt outstanding when they performed their latest hit track ‘No Dulling’ featuring VGMA Artiste of the Year 2020, Kuame Eugene. They performed one hit song after the other including ‘Pressure’, ‘Sokode’, ‘Diabetes’, ‘Today’ and a lot more in a live band session.

Keche’s thrilling performance on Saturday was among other sterling performances that had taken place on the show the past few months.

These include world-renowned artiste Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Akwaboah and Ackah Blay featuring Trigmatic.

