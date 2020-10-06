Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, was not smiling when she sent a message to President Nana Akufo-Addo over some treatments in the creative arts industry.

Her pleas border around a ban placed on celebrities from advertising certain brands, in a bid to protect the Ghanaian youth.

First, she said, was the ban on endorsement and advertisement of alcoholic beverages by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), which she said made her lose huge sums.

Just when celebrities were bouncing back to business with betting advertisement, the Gaming Commission has acted like the FDA.

The Commission has restricted entertainment stakeholders from partaking in betting services after it became a norm months ago.

Wendy, after being hit with the financial crisis, is asking President Akufo-Addo to critically look at how creative persons will survive, especially in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s boss, Bullet, facing a similar plight, has threatened to move his record label to Nigeria if such stiff laws are not reviewed.