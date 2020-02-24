Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has asked musicians, regardless of their status, to converge and demonstrate against the ban on celebrities on endorsing alcoholic beverages by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Venting his spleen in a Facebook live video, the “Borjor” musician asked his colleague musicians to join hands, pleading with President Akufo-Addo to review the ban because such endorsements served as a source of income for celebrities.

According to Shatta Wale, he could decide to stop ranting about the subject but he wants to use the opportunity to educate some naïve musicians.

“Some of us don’t have [a] problem. I will only say this because I want to educate most of the artistes. Most of the people don’t see it this way. Some think it’s about women and showing off.”

“Why don’t we come together and demonstrate. We are always talking about support your own but if we charge and march to their [FDA] office in unity then from there we move to the Flagstaff House asking the government to lift the ban,” he said in the video.

Reacting to Nigerian celebrities signing deals with Ghanaian alcoholic beverages after the ban, Shatta Wale said it will be in the right direction if the FDA reconsidered [lifting] the ban.

“Adonko wants to sign Ghanaian artistes too… We should let the government know how we need this business to happen. Some of you don’t know how lucrative ambassadorial deals are. People are paying attention to other things than what matters and it’s bad,” Shatta concluded.

Celebrities such as Edem, Wendy Shay, Bullet, Tic among others are keen on heeding Shatta Wale’s call.

They have, in equal measure, registered their displeasure towards the ban.