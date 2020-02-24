The Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by his Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko, has jailed a man from Niger who allegedly attempted to register for a Ghana card.

The 43-year-old Abdulai Hakuy was handed an 18 months jail term after he was arrested with a Ghanaian identity card undergoing the process to register for Ghana card at Adam Nana near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, confirmed the incident, adding that it happened on February 20, 2020.

He said the suspect went to the registration centre with another person identified as Nurudeen Mohammed, who also claimed to be a Ghanaian, to guarantee for him but the officials suspected he was a foreigner.



The policeman said to convince the registration officer that he was a Ghanaian, the suspect brought out his Ghana voters ID card but the officer was still not convinced and called in the police.



He said the two suspects, sensing danger, took to their heels but Hakuy was arrested in the process and handed over to the police.



He said when the police further interrogated him, he admitted he was not a Ghanaian but a Nigerien from Niamey.



“A search conducted on him revealed a Nigerien National Identification Card bearing his name and a Ghanaian Voter ID Card which the suspect claimed he had it done for him at a polling station at Kasoa Zongo Electoral Area during the recent limited registration exercise,” he added.

