A man, believed to be in his twenties, who was angered by a lady after she refused to accept his proposal took away food and shoes he bought for her.

In a video on Instagram posted by ghKwaku, the guy is captured in a restaurant kneeling in front of the girl with a ring hoping she accepts his proposal while on-lookers cheered them on.

READ THIS:

Despite the loud cheers encouraging the young lady to accept the proposal, she was calm and quiet.

The guy on the other hand, who could not stand the situation, quickly grabbed her legs and pulled off the shoes and the food he bought and left.

Watch the video below: