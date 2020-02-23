Popular Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has, for the first time, confirmed the number of children he fathers.

Sober than he has ever been, the My level hitmaker did not only confirm his claims, but went ahead to reveal the names of his two sons and daughter.

Speaking in a phone-in interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown on UTV, Shatta revealed his ‘shielded’ son is 5-year-old Jedidiah Papa Nii Mensah who is apparently the same age as Majesty, his son with Shatta Michy.

Shatta said he was speaking about the existence of those children for the first time, adding that he had to say Bulldock, hasten to tell the public.

Furthermore, he disclosed his not-so-known son stays in London with his mother while his only daughter, Winnie together with her mother, stays in Ghana.

“I feel proud because I never knew that young boy from Lartebiorkorshie could grow up and have beautiful kids; I never knew I have pretty, clean substances in me,” he bragged.

He also revealed that his daughter reveals had a striking resemblance with their last born who named as Winnie.