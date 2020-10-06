It was all joy when Ayisha Modi, a personal aide to dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, reunited with her ex-husband, Ofori Amponsah.

This comes a few days after the former shockingly recounted her failed marriage with the highlife musician with whom she has a 16-year-old son.

Recounting the marriage in an interview on the Delay Show, Miss Modi said Mr Amponsah was his first boyfriend and the man she lost her virginity to.

A circumstance she testified has created a lasting bond between them which their recent meeting confirmed.

The two could obviously not hide their joy bumping into each other after years of divorce.

Miss Modi, throughout their conversation, referred to Mr Amponsah as his sweet ex, a statement which made the latter boast that nothing can separate them.

In the video, sighted on Instagram, they wowed fans as they harmoniously attempt a duet of Mr Amponsah’s songs.

Watch the video below: