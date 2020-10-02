Most people do not take delight in revealing their real age but a die-hard fan of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has done that.

Ayisha Modi said she is 34-years-old, an age many may doubt due to her body size.

She decided to talk about her age on the Delay Show to end speculations about her age.

Ms. Modi in recent times has gained prominence in the Ghanaian showbiz industry due to her support for the dancehall artiste. Many fans even describe her as Stonebwoy’s sister.

She recounted how she was very instrumental in building the careers of some prominent musicians like Ofori Amponsah, Samini, Obrafour.

“Others include Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Tintin, Firestone, Kwesi Slay, whose viral 7 song was produced by me and I can confidently say I have invested over two hundred thousand dollars in the Ghana music industry” she revealed.

However, Ms. Mordi said her relationships with these artistes did not end well.