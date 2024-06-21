Running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has responded to critics over her age.

During an engagement with female media professionals in Accra, the former Education Minister said she is proud of her age and considers it a blessing.

“Let everybody understand that I’m very proud of every minute God has given me and if he gives me more, I’ll be more grateful. But my life is in His hands not anybody’s hands. I don’t consider my age as a nuisance, I consider it as a blessing, so that is it.

“What else is there to say? Is that all they could say? Did they also say that I was corrupt? Why couldn’t they say that I was insulting people?” she stated.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s comment is in reaction to statements made against her by Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin in March 2024.

The Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) described her as an ”old cargo” who failed to deliver on her mandate despite occupying key positions in the past government.

However, the running mate has emphasised that she has over the year garnered experience and wisdom which invaluable assets to her role and the nation.

“You see, a lot of these things we must see as unnecessary and unuseful distractions. Is that all they can say? They should find other forms. What about their own selves? I never said I was an angel but I don’t think I’ve killed anybody’s child.

“So I’m happy with myself, I’m proud of how far God has brought me and I believe God will take everybody much further,” she added.

