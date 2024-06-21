Teacher trainees at Berekum College of Education are feeling the impact of the ongoing strike by members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The strike, which began last Friday, is in response to what the teachers describe as the government’s failure to implement agreements regarding their allowances and other service-related issues.

Students at Berekum College of Education report that their academic work is significantly affected, as they have faced similar strikes repeatedly since their first year.

Many students have left for home due to the disruption, emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution.

They urge the government and CETAG to settle their differences to allow academic activities to resume.

Local CETAG Chairman for Berekum College of Education, Justice Kwame Wireko-Ampem, stated that they will not call off the strike until their demands are met.

He called on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to push the government to implement the previously agreed-upon terms and ensure the continuation of their allowances.

