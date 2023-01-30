Controversial social commentator, Ayisha Modi, has officially been installed queen mother of Sowutuom after a successful coronation on Sunday.

The Adangbe descent, known privately as Naa Adokailey Modi, was installed ‘Ga fɛ̃ɛ Noyaa Manyɛ’, to wit ‘Queen of the entire Ga land’ at the Sowutuom palace.

She was clad in an all-white regalia and presented to her subjects by the Chief, Nii Osabu Akwasi Ofori Tibo I.

Dramatic horse display, gun salute, and other traditional rituals were performed before she was ushered into her stool under the name Naa Adokailey Wopekupeku.

Her coronation was graced by top personalities in the entertainment sphere including Wendy Shay and her boss, Bullet, Kwaku Manu, actor Zack as well as musician King Jerry.

Wendy Shay was given the opportunity to do what she does best – sing till her fans’ feet become weary from dancing.

With her position signed and sealed, Ayisha Modi is expected to exhibit proper queenly attributes, and do away with her usual controversies.

Her role as a development queen is expected to put the Sowutuom land in a higher pedestal on the Ghana map.

Watch video below: