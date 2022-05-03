A video of Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi’s daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, leading a team in a dance session, has stunned many.

Oforiwaa, who looks just like her father, is seen in a pair of denim trousers, a crop top and a pair of sneakers.

The young lady was leading a team of four professional dancers.

We cannot tell exactly what event it was, but the crowd was massive, and they all cheered the dancers up.

The cheering became even louder when Oforiwaa took the front stage to display some dance moves.

The video was posted by proud mother, Ayisha Modi on her Instagram page.

Social media users who have seen the video have admired Oforiwaa’s dexterity.

