Residents at Ejuratia in the Kwabre East district of Ashanti region are in shock over a donation by a young man to the Muslim community.

It is an annual ritual for individuals and corporate organisations to make donations to Muslims during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Items such as ram, rice, oil, drinks, toiletries and many others are donated to put smiles on the faces of the needy.

But he rather appeared with three coffin in hand.

This according to reports, sent shivers down the spine of those present.

However, those whom he discussed the idea of buying the coffins for the community with, saw nothing wrong with the donation.

One of such people is Mohammed Baba Nasir who is a Muslim leader in the community.

He said death is inevitable thus receiving coffins as gift is not a bad omen.

Baba Nasir said they accepted the coffins and shared it among the Muslim communities in the area.