Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Kumawu Constituency have vowed to stop any party official from conducting constituency election.

This is to uphold decision of the national executive to put the election on hold following petition from some aggrieved members.

It took police the intervention of the police to prevent escalation of the situation.

Sources say, thugs were allegedly deployed to Kumawu on Saturday to illegally conduct the constituency election, despite a decision of the NPP National Executive Committee to suspend polls until pending issues are resolved.

A memorandum sighted by Nhyira FM News stops the constituency from holding elections.

The memo signed by Director of Research and Election, Evans Nimako dated 30th April explicitly directs Regional and constituency executives to comply with the directive.

NPP constituency Secretary, Fredua Agyemang said until the National leadership directs otherwise, any attempt to hold the election will result in chaos.

He claims the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Phillip Basoah, decided to unilaterally conduct the constituency election.

The delegates, numbering over 200 stood at different locations in the Kumawu town to stop anyone from holding the elections.

Meanwhile, the constituency chairman for Kumawu, Joseph Danso has called for the directive by the Director of Elections to be respected.