Newly elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency in the Central region, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi has vowed to retire incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the 2024 general election.

Dr. Ato Forson who is an opposition MP and the ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament has been a thorn in the flesh of the governing party on financial and economic issues.

But Mr. Iddrisu Garafi, said the NPP is poised to wrestle the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has occupied it for the past 16 years.

ALSO READ:

He also vowed to unite the NPP especially at the grassroots to enable them wrestle the seat from NDC.