A no-nonsense pastor brought a wedding ceremony to a hiatus after he chased out the bridal train over indecent dressing.

The pastor who was concerned about the outfit of the bridesmaids ordered them out of his church.

In videos currently in circulation, the angry pastor threatened to drag them out himself if they fail to quietly leave his auditorium.

The bridesmaids clad in green sleeveless gowns quietly walked out of the church. The bride and groom looked on helplessly whiles their guests were being humiliated.

The pastor used the opportunity to preach on why Christians must dress decently in the house of God.