The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on President Akufo-Addo to address the pertinent challenges affecting workers in the country.

According to the NDC, ‘workers are the engines of societies’, and therefore the need for government to promptly resolve the difficulties they encounter.

In a statement signed by the NDC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC applauded the contributions of workers in the country and urged them to continue their service to the nation.

The party reiterated its commitment to bettering the lot of Ghanaians if they win the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“As we join all workers to mark this auspicious day, we want to assure them that upon the ascension of power by the NDC in January, 2025, the pains and sorrow of the workers of Ghana will receive our utmost focus and attention.

We know that when workers are happy and satisfied, this country’s level of productivity will increase by leaps and bounds, and all our citizens will be the beneficiaries.

As we celebrate our workers for their commitment and dedication to duty, we also hail them for their unflinching love for Ghana. Ghana workers, AYEKOO”, the statement emphasized.

