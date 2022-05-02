Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has opened up on how her toxic ex-lover sexually abused her.

She claimed in an interview that, her ex-boyfriend would forcefully have sex with her against her will.

Juliet Ibrahim said she stayed in that toxic relationship because she was naive.

However, she decided to call it quit when her ex-lover held her captive in his house for days.

The actress said but for the intervention of her sister he came to her rescue, she would have been history.

“I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in the house for some days until my sister Sonia came to find me” she said.

In spite of this torture, Juliet Ibrahim said she did not report the matter to the police.

