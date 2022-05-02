Award-winning gospel singer, Sonnie Badu left students of his alma mater, Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) entertained when he paid them a surprise visit.

The singer who studied Building Construction at GSTS sneaked into the school at night went straight to Oppong House.

The students went berserk when they came face-to-face with the international music star.

An elated Sonnie Badu is seen in a video on social media singing the school’s anthem with the students.

His visit to his alma mater was the highlight of his Western Regional tour and described the feeling of returning back after many years as impeccable.

Sonnie Badu pledged to renovate the Oppong House in appreciation of the impact the school has had in his life.

