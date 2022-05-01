Actor, Prince David Osei is threatening to make government unpopular following the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) that commenced today, May 1,2022.

According to him, he will lead a protest if the taxes from E-levy are not used to improve the lives of the citizenry.

Taking his frustration to social media, Prince David Osei said there is so much misappropriation of state funds which in his opinion makes it difficult for people to trust government.

“We want to see improvement in the standard of living, we want to see growth in our economy, we want a higher GDP, we want our cedis stabilized against other currencies, we want our purchasing power back!!” he wrote.

Failure to see any improvement, Prince David Osei said he campaign against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out of power.

Below is his post on Instagram